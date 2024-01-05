Corporations for BCs sans funds are of no use: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the YSRC government did nothing for the uplift of Backward Classes, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know what would be the use of setting up separate corporations for BC castes without allocating adequate funds. He asserted that it is the TDP, which is really committed to the welfare and development of BCs.

“The TDP is a factory and a university that manufactures leadership among the Backward Classes (BCs). It has elevated BC leaders as MPs and MLAs,” he averred. Addressing the ‘Jayaho BC’ workshop at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Naidu maintained that his sole aim is to ensure the uplift of BCs. Expressing serious concern over the whopping debts of the State, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had raised Rs 13 lakh crore in debts till now, which is far more than the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

“Ultimately we have to repay these debts. Since BCs comprise 50% of the population in the State, you have to bear Rs 6.5 lakh crore debt burden of the total of Rs 13 lakh crore,” he said. Claiming that he got recognition only from BC communities, Naidu said he would never forget BCs in his life as the community stood solidly behind him when he was in trouble.

Maintaining that except four Reddys, even the Reddy community too did not prosper during the YSRC regime, he said those who progressed are Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MP V Vijayasai Reddy, and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy. He asked Jagan as to why he had changed the sitting MLAs belonging to BCs, while those belonging to the Reddy community are being allowed to be in the poll fray again.

