Home States Andhra Pradesh

Corporations for BCs sans funds are of no use: Naidu

Claiming that he got recognition only with BC communities, Naidu said he would never forget BCs in his life as the community stood solidly behind him when he was in trouble.

Published: 05th January 2024 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the YSRC government did nothing for the uplift of Backward Classes, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know what would be the use of setting up separate corporations for BC castes without allocating adequate funds. He asserted that it is the TDP, which is really committed to the welfare and development of BCs.

“The TDP is a factory and a university that manufactures leadership among the Backward Classes (BCs). It has elevated BC leaders as MPs and MLAs,” he averred. Addressing the ‘Jayaho BC’ workshop at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Naidu maintained that his sole aim is to ensure the uplift of BCs. Expressing serious concern over the whopping debts of the State, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had raised Rs 13 lakh crore in debts till now, which is far more than the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

“Ultimately we have to repay these debts. Since BCs comprise 50% of the population in the State, you have to bear Rs 6.5 lakh crore debt burden of the total of Rs 13 lakh crore,” he said. Claiming that he got recognition only from BC communities, Naidu said he would never forget BCs in his life as the community stood solidly behind him when he was in trouble.

Maintaining that except four Reddys, even the Reddy community too did not prosper during the YSRC regime, he said those who progressed are Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MP V Vijayasai Reddy, and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy. He asked Jagan as to why he had changed the sitting MLAs belonging to BCs, while those belonging to the Reddy community are being allowed to be in the poll fray again.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRCN Chandrababu NaiduTDPBackward Classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp