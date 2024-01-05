Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur aims to improve SSC pass percentage

According to official reports, over 11,000 students in government, Zilla Parishad, municipal, social, BC, tribal welfare, and aided schools will appear for the SSC exams in Guntur district.

GUNTUR: The district education department has initiated a special action plan to enable the Class 10 students of government high schools to score better in the SSC examinations this year. As the State government has announced to conduct exams in March in view of ensuing elections, the district administration is working to achieve a better pass percentage. While the district reported a 68 pass percentage in 2022, it dropped to 61.5 in 2023.

They are also conducting additional classes for Class 10 students from 8 am to 9 am and 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Apart from this, the education department officials are also encouraging over 2,000 students, who studied in government schools and failed in the exams last year and enrol for exams this year, by providing the required assistance to them.

