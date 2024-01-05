Literary and cultural meet begins in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A four-day literary and cultural meeting being organised jointly by the Ajo Vibho Kandalam Foundation and Writers Academy got underway at Kalabharati here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, AP Indian Medical Association founder general secretary G Ravi Krishna hailed the efforts of the foundation in making the short stories as playlets.

He thanked the foundation for elegantly transforming the story, ‘Madhava Seva’, written by him several years ago into a playlet and underscored the need to encourage the theatre artists, writers and directors.

Expressing happiness, film actor SK Misro said that he is delighted to be a part of the event conducted by the foundation in which he earlier participated as a contestant. He also expressed joy in releasing a compendium of playlets of short stories.

Kalabharati trustee Pydah Krishna Prasad lauded the foundation for conducting playlet contests across the State and appealed to the youth to actively participate in the cultural programmes. Speaking on the occasion, Writers Academy chairman VV Ramana Murthy said 29 entries were received for the playlet contest and of them nine playlets were shortlisted for the four-day festival and three playlets were being staged on each day. Ajo Vibho Kandalam Foundation founder Appajyosula Satyanarayana said that after the establishment of the foundation in 1994, the second anniversary was organised in Visakhapatnam.

