Home States Andhra Pradesh

Literary and cultural meet begins in Vizag

Kalabharati trustee Pydah Krishna Prasad lauded the foundation for conducting playlet contests across the State and appealed to the youth to actively participate in the cultural programmes.

Published: 05th January 2024 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from a playlet staged at Literary and Cultural meet organised by Ajo Vibho Kandalam and Writers Academy at Kalabharati in Vizag on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A four-day literary and cultural meeting being organised jointly by the Ajo Vibho Kandalam Foundation and Writers Academy got underway at Kalabharati here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, AP Indian Medical Association founder general secretary G Ravi Krishna hailed the efforts of the foundation in making the short stories as playlets.

He thanked the foundation for elegantly transforming the story, ‘Madhava Seva’, written by him several years ago into a playlet and underscored the need to encourage the theatre artists, writers and directors.
Expressing happiness, film actor SK Misro said that he is delighted to be a part of the event conducted by the foundation in which he earlier participated as a contestant. He also expressed joy in releasing a compendium of playlets of short stories.

Kalabharati trustee Pydah Krishna Prasad lauded the foundation for conducting playlet contests across the State and appealed to the youth to actively participate in the cultural programmes. Speaking on the occasion, Writers Academy chairman VV Ramana Murthy said 29 entries were received for the playlet contest and of them nine playlets were shortlisted for the four-day festival and three playlets were being staged on each day. Ajo Vibho Kandalam Foundation founder Appajyosula Satyanarayana said that after the establishment of the foundation in 1994, the second anniversary was organised in Visakhapatnam.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajo Vibho Kandalam FoundationWriters AcademyKalabharati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp