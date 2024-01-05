Sub-Inspector in ACB net for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe in Darsi Police station
Based on a complaint, Ongole ACB DSP Srinivasa Rao and the team raided the Darsi Police station, catching SI D Ramakrishna red-handed in his room accepting the bribe from complainant S Ramanaiah.
Published: 05th January 2024 09:26 AM | Last Updated: 05th January 2024 09:28 AM
ONGOLE: On Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Ongole executed a trap at the Darsi Police station, catching the Sub-Inspector red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant seeking an official favour.
Ongole ACB DSP Srinivasa Rao provided details, stating that Sesham Ramanaiah and his brother from Darsi town sought court orders to close a rowdy sheet opened against them in the Darsi police station. To file a favourable counter in court, Darsi Sub-Inspector Duduku Ramakrishna demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the Ramanaiah brothers. Not willing to pay bribes, Ramanaiah lodged a complaint with the ACB officials against the Darsi SI.
Based on the complaint, Ongole ACB DSP Srinivasa Rao and the team planned and executed a trap on Thursday. They raided the Darsi Police station, catching SI D Ramakrishna red-handed in his room accepting the bribe from complainant S Ramanaiah.