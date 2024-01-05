World Telugu Conference from today

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Elaborate arrangements are being made to conduct the three-day World Telugu Conference on a grand note from January 5 in Rajamahend Ravaram. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Andhra Saraswatha Parishad chairperson Ghazal Srinivas informed that eminent Telugu people, who made a mark in different spheres of life from all over the world, would be participating at the conference.

“The cultural conference would be held for the next three days to highlight the significance of the Telugu language and motivate the youth to make a contribution to the upliftment of the language,” he added.

Speaking about the event, Srinivas said that High Court judge Justice B Krishna Mohan, State BJP President Daggubati Purendreswari, BJP national leader Sunil Devadhar and other key dignitaries would participate in the inaugural meeting.

Disclosing the prize list, the chairperson said that Purna Kumbha puraskar awards would be presented to Vedic scholar Viswwanatha Gopalakrishna, prominent Telugu scholar Salaka Raghunatha Sarma, D Buchi Venkatapatiraju, Jit Mohan Mitra, Tallavajala Patanjali Sastry, Dr Eluri Sivareddy, Yerrapragada Ramakrishna, Tanikella Bharani, Vedantam Radhesyam, Kuchibotla Anand, Badam Balakrishna, KT Ramaraju, Dr G Sudhakar Reddy, Dr T Gowri S Dankar, Vadali Ramesh Kumar, film actor Mohammad Ali, KV Pradeep, Annabattula Nagamani, A Ashok Kumar, Gogineni Silpa, Cherukuwada Rangasai, Vemuri Balaram, Mohammad Rafi, Dr J Chennaiah, Vamsi Ramaraju, MK Ramu, Maddali Raghuram, Bhoga Sahadev, Madireddy Kondareddy, and others for their contribution in literature, arts, film, drama and Telugu novels.

Governors Kambampati Haribabu, Gujarat High Court judge Justice CH Manavendrarai, Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridharbabu, former MP Yargadda Lakshmi Prasad, former minister Raghuveerareddy will participate in the conference on January 6. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Telugu Academy chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parwati would participate in the evening on the same day.

