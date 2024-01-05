YSRC rejig: Malladi Vishnu chooses to remain silent

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the release of the second list of YSRC leadership in a reshuffling of the party in charge for assembly segments, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu maintained silence and asked his supporters not to make any comment on the entire issue for a couple of days.

In the second list, Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivas, who is a close pall of Malladi, was made in charge of Vijayawada Central, while there was no mention of Malladi. This led to severe disappointment among the supporters of Malladi, who belong to the Brahmin community, which has a sizable population in the Vijayawada Central segment.

Velampalle tried to reach out to CM Jagan to reconsider the decision made. Speaking to a TV channel, he said he and Malladi are not just friends but brothers. “We will both strive for the victory of the party in the Central segments and West constitutes,” he said. Speculations are Malladi is likely to join Congress once Sharmila becomes the state chief of that party like Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. However, Malladi Vishnu was not available for comment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Following the release of the second list of YSRC leadership in a reshuffling of the party in charge for assembly segments, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu maintained silence and asked his supporters not to make any comment on the entire issue for a couple of days. In the second list, Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivas, who is a close pall of Malladi, was made in charge of Vijayawada Central, while there was no mention of Malladi. This led to severe disappointment among the supporters of Malladi, who belong to the Brahmin community, which has a sizable population in the Vijayawada Central segment. Velampalle tried to reach out to CM Jagan to reconsider the decision made. Speaking to a TV channel, he said he and Malladi are not just friends but brothers. “We will both strive for the victory of the party in the Central segments and West constitutes,” he said. Speculations are Malladi is likely to join Congress once Sharmila becomes the state chief of that party like Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. However, Malladi Vishnu was not available for comment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp