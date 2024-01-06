Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 97 crore to more than 68,000 beneficiaries left out of welfare schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released Rs 97.76 crore towards bi-annual disbursal of financial assistance, benefitting 68,990 beneficiaries who were left out of various welfare schemes from July to December 2023. The financial assistance was extended to eligible beneficiaries under YSR EBC Nestham, Jagananna Amma Vodi, Nethanna Nestham, Kapu Nestham, Vahana Mitra, Jagananna Chedodu, Kalyanamasthu-Shaadi Tohfa and Matsyakara Bharosa schemes.

Releasing the aid virtually from his Camp Office in Tadepalli, Jagan said, “By conducting bi-annual exercises in June-July and December-January through social audit verification, the government has been taking steps to extend benefits to all those who missed the welfare bus for various reasons. So far, a total of Rs 1,744.76 crore has been extended to the left-out eligible beneficiaries. The exercise has been carried out five times since 2021.”

He pointed out that the government has added 1,17,161 beneficiaries to the list of social pensioners, issued 6,314 health cards, and rice cards to 1,11,321 persons and house site pattas to 34,623 additional beneficiaries who missed receiving the benefits between August and December 2023.

Stating that Rs 2,46,551 crore has been spent under various welfare schemes in the last four-and-a-half years, he said the government has been undertaking bi-annual exercises regularly to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out from receiving the benefits of welfare schemes.

“Officials from the village and ward secretariat staff to the district Collectors are working responsibly to ensure that all eligible persons receive benefits,” Jagan asserted. Later, he virtually interacted with beneficiaries and officials from different districts. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Ajay Jain (Village & Ward Secretariats) and G Ananta Ramu (BC Welfare) and other officials were present.

