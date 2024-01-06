Andhra Pradesh MLA Kapu ‘revolts’ against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his exercise of reshuffling YSRC constituency incharges/ coordinators for the ensuing elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held elaborate discussions with party leaders to decide on the third list candidates for the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

The YSRC which has already released two lists of in-charges for 38 constituencies, including Assembly and Lok Sabha seats, is likely to bring out the third list in 2-3 days. Responding to the summons of Jagan, some of the YSRC leaders arrived at the CM’s camp office, while some others arrived to met him on their own.

Those who came to the CM’s camp office on Friday included former minister Gummanur Jayaram, MLAs Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy, Maddisetty Venugopal, Namburu Sankar Rao, Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Kasu Mahesh Reddy.

Sources said most of the MLAs met YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Some of them returned disheartened, when they were told that they are not being considered for the allotment of party ticket in the next elections. Prominent among those who returned disappointed, vowing to quit the YSRC was Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy from Anantapur district.

Furious and disappointed Ramachandra Reddy bid adieu to the YSRC by saluting at the CMO and left in a huff. Before that speaking to mediapersons, he said the very person (Jagan), whom he worshipped as God, has destroyed him. “When I was the Congress MLA long ago, out of loyalty to the YSR family I quit the post, though my tenure was still there, and joined the YSRC. Since then I have been a loyal solider of Jagan. Though I was reluctant, I was given party ticket, and won as an MLA twice in 2014 and 2019. Now, based on hearsay (survey reports), I was denied the party ticket,” he deplored.

Ramachandra Reddy said he met Sajjala and in no uncertain terms was told that he would not be given the party ticket in 2024 elections. The MLA said he was not even able to meet Jagan though he waited at the camp office from 10 am onwards. “I am greatly disappointed and felt betrayed,” he observed.

At the same time, the Rayadurgam MLA said he will contest the ensuing elections on behalf of whoever gives him ticket and in case no one gives him ticket he will contest as an independent and win the election. “I will contest from Kalyandurgam and my wife will contest from Rayadurgam even independently,” he declared.

Political analysts observing the happenings in the party are of view that as the new team for 2024 emerges, there will be many voices of disappointment and defiance and troubleshooters of the ruling party will have their hands full.

