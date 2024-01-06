‘Bangaru Thalli 2.0’ celebrates birth of baby girls in Palnadu govt hospital

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: A wave of celebrations has swept the Machavaram government hospital since Collector Sivashankar Lotheti launched ‘Bangaru Thalli 2.0’ programme to create awareness by celebrating the birth of a baby girl in Palnadu district.

Amidst societal norms where the birth of a boy is often celebrated while girls are deemed a burden, Palnadu district government hospitals stand out with the programme, celebrating the birth of a baby girl.

The initiative not only celebrated the birth of girls but also aims to raise awareness about the invaluable nature of the girl child, instilling a sense of pride and honour in parents.

Official reports reveal that in 2023, more than 3,000 deliveries took place across 85 government hospitals, including area hospitals, community health centres, and primary health centres in Palnadu district. However, despite this, the girl-child sex ratio remains at 916.Collector Sivashankar emphasised that Bangaru Thalli 2.0 seeks to improve this ratio, encourage the public to choose government hospitals, boost confidence, and promote institutional deliveries.

As part of the initiative, parents are provided with a pamphlet detailing various welfare schemes for girls implemented by the State and Central governments, along with incentives offered at different life stages.

This aims to assure parents, alleviating financial concerns associated with raising a girl child.

To reinforce the significance of girls, the hospital ward is adorned, and a photo of every newborn girl is displayed on a wall, serving as a constant reminder of their preciousness. The mother and child are sent home in the ‘Thalli Bidda Express’, where the hospital coordinates with local ANM workers and Mahila police to welcome the newborn. A framed photo capturing this special moment is presented to the family, creating a lasting memento.

Following the success of the first phase, Bangaru Thalli 2.0, focused on combating anemia and ensuring a healthier future for students and young girls, the programme expanded.Over 1.75 lakh girl students aged 10 to 19 years in government and private schools and intermediate colleges across Palnadu district received anemia progress cards. Monthly blood tests monitor hemoglobin levels, and progress sheets record readings.

This initiative not only tracks improvement but also facilitates necessary actions such as providing nutritious meals at government schools and distributing IAF tablets to prevent anemia.

The district administration’s innovative programmes for girls have garnered praise from various NGOs and the public, affirming their commitment to the welfare of young girls in the region.

