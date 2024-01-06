Home States Andhra Pradesh

Confused old woman rescued at Chirala station

Published: 06th January 2024 09:12 AM

Railway officials rescued a 75-year-old Ann Advani after she alighted her train at Chirala by mistake in the early hours of January 5. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Railway officials rescued a 75-year-old woman, who was travelling from Chennai to Ranchi in the Alappuzha- Dhanbad Express (13352) after she deboarded the train at Chirala railway station on Friday. According to sources, the woman, identified as Ann Advani, was travelling with her daughter. She alighted the train at Chirala by mistake in the early hours of January 5.

On learning about the issues, chief ticket officer (Vijayawada) Srinivas Surada, who was on board the train, alerted Chirala CTI K Srinivasulu. Srinivasulu began looking for Ann and informed Srinivas and the woman’s relatives soon after tracing her. Given her advanced age and heightened state of panic, Ann lost consciousness 10 minutes after she was found.

Srinivasulu dialled 108 for an ambulance and shifted her to the GGH in Chirala. Ann soon regained consciousness. In the meanwhile, Ann’s daughter, who had deboarded the train at Vijayawada, rushed to Chirala and reunited with her mother.

