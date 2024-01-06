Man gets 5-year RI for rape & murder attempt

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole Second Additional District Judicial Court Judge MA Soma Sekhar sentenced an accused in a rape and attempt to murder case to five years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him. In 2019, the accused, identified as Marella Kishore (20) from Kanigiri town, attempted to rape a woman (35) in the same town.

According to officials information, the woman sold coconuts for a livelihood. After purchasing a coconut, the accused requested the woman for a glass of water.When she went inside the house, Kishore, too, sneaked in and attempted to rape her. When she resisted him and tried to shout, he attempted to murder her.The then Kanigiri sub-inspector (SI) G Sivannarayana registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 452, 307, 376 read with 511.

Further, police produced the accused in the court and filed a chargesheet. Through their Good Trial Monitoring methods, the police produced evidence, and witnesses to prove the accused guilty.After hearing the case, the judge gave the verdict to convict the accused.District SP Malika Garg appreciated the investigation officers, staff and the court liaison staff for their Good trial monitoring methods.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ONGOLE: Ongole Second Additional District Judicial Court Judge MA Soma Sekhar sentenced an accused in a rape and attempt to murder case to five years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him. In 2019, the accused, identified as Marella Kishore (20) from Kanigiri town, attempted to rape a woman (35) in the same town. According to officials information, the woman sold coconuts for a livelihood. After purchasing a coconut, the accused requested the woman for a glass of water.When she went inside the house, Kishore, too, sneaked in and attempted to rape her. When she resisted him and tried to shout, he attempted to murder her.The then Kanigiri sub-inspector (SI) G Sivannarayana registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 452, 307, 376 read with 511. Further, police produced the accused in the court and filed a chargesheet. Through their Good Trial Monitoring methods, the police produced evidence, and witnesses to prove the accused guilty.After hearing the case, the judge gave the verdict to convict the accused.District SP Malika Garg appreciated the investigation officers, staff and the court liaison staff for their Good trial monitoring methods.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp