No need for corrupt YSRC govt again for AP, says BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya has asserted that the ideology of BR Ambedkar is being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Congress is plotting how to defeat it. Addressing ‘Dalit Atmiya Sabha’ organised in Vijayawada on Friday, Arya said it was Modi, who upheld the Indian Constitution by scrapping Article 370. “It is our bounden duty to strive to see Modi as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time,” he averred.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Abbaiah Narayanaswamy went hammer and tongs against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.Taking exception to the attitude of the State government with regard to TIDCO houses, he said it reeks of negligence.

Stating that there is no need of Jagan for Andhra Pradesh, BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar expressed concern over large scale corruption.State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari said, “Today in Andhra Pradesh, there is no need for the corrupt YSRC government.”

