Police outreach initiative yields positive results in AP

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Launched to ensure safety and security of every woman in the district, ‘Prati Gadapaku Mahila Police (PGMP)’ programme is helping the Chittoor police to effectively curb crime against women in the district. The first-of-its-kind initiative, which was launched on June 9, 2023, has enabled the district to witness a decline in crimes against women.

Involving collaborative efforts of 512 women police officers, who visit every household and conduct survey, the police department has collected data of issues being faced by a woman which includes safety, eve-teasing, domestic violence, pending complaints, legal actions etc.

According to a survey, out of 727 complaints registered since its inception till January 3 in 35 wards falling under the limits of Chittoor municipal corporation, as many as 640 were resolved through counselling.Since the initiative evoked good response, the officials outlined plans to extend the programme to other wards, making a phased approach towards comprehensive coverage of the initiative.

Speaking about the initiative, Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy explained that the women police officers will form teams and visit all households within their respective wards, with assistance from cluster volunteers and converse with the women, collecting crucial information regarding the problems and challenges women facing at their homes, locality or any other concerning crimes against women and children.

The collected data, recorded in a dedicated mobile application, will be forwarded to the police stations, where the information is assessed, following which an immediate action will be taken to resolve the issue, the SP added and said the data collected will also help police to monitor the situation and keep a tab on crimes in the area.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHITTOOR: Launched to ensure safety and security of every woman in the district, ‘Prati Gadapaku Mahila Police (PGMP)’ programme is helping the Chittoor police to effectively curb crime against women in the district. The first-of-its-kind initiative, which was launched on June 9, 2023, has enabled the district to witness a decline in crimes against women. Involving collaborative efforts of 512 women police officers, who visit every household and conduct survey, the police department has collected data of issues being faced by a woman which includes safety, eve-teasing, domestic violence, pending complaints, legal actions etc. According to a survey, out of 727 complaints registered since its inception till January 3 in 35 wards falling under the limits of Chittoor municipal corporation, as many as 640 were resolved through counselling.Since the initiative evoked good response, the officials outlined plans to extend the programme to other wards, making a phased approach towards comprehensive coverage of the initiative.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking about the initiative, Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy explained that the women police officers will form teams and visit all households within their respective wards, with assistance from cluster volunteers and converse with the women, collecting crucial information regarding the problems and challenges women facing at their homes, locality or any other concerning crimes against women and children. The collected data, recorded in a dedicated mobile application, will be forwarded to the police stations, where the information is assessed, following which an immediate action will be taken to resolve the issue, the SP added and said the data collected will also help police to monitor the situation and keep a tab on crimes in the area. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp