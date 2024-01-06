Rejig ‘rejuvenates’ YSRC cadre in East Godavari

KV Sailendra By

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The reshuffle of YSRC coordinators/incharges of eight Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile twin Godavari districts is expected to give an impetus to the ruling party cadre, despite some grumbling among a few ticket aspirants.

The YSRC leadership has appointed new coordinators for Pithapuram, Jaggampeta, P Gannavaram, Ramachandrapuram, Prathipadu, Rajamahendravaram Urban, Rajamahendravaram Rural in East Godavari, and Polavaram in the erstwhile undivided West Godavari district.

Out of eight seats, Rajamahendravaram urban and rural seats are currently represented by the TDP, while the rest are held by the YSRC. The move to appoint new coordinators to some Assembly constituencies is not new as part of the YSRC’s ‘Mission 175’, and a few sitting MLAs have already been informed in this regard.

Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Chanti Babu is likely to revolt against the YSRC leadership’s decision in the coming days. It is learnt that he is holding discussions with the Jana Sena Party to leave the ruling YSRC. However, former MLA Jyothula Nehru is set to contest from Jaggampeta on a TDP ticket. Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu has been shown the door. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha has been appointed as the YSRC coordinator of Pithapuram, which is a stronghold of the Kapu community.

Prathipadu MLA Parvata Poornachandra Prasad has also been denied a ticket. Varupula Subbarao has been appointed as the new YSRC coordinator of Prathipadu. Jaggampeta, Pithapuram and Prathipadu sitting MLAs belong to the Kapu community, and their replacements too are from the same community.

Ramachandrapuram is a stronghold the Settibalija community from where BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna was elected in 2019. He has been shifted to Rajamahendravaram rural, which has a sizable number of Kapu community voters. However, the YSRC has taken a bold decision by appointing Chelluboina as a coordinator of the rural seat.

Interestingly, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharatram also belongs to Settibalija/Gowda community, who has been asked to contest from Rajamahendravaram urban in the ensuing Assembly elections. Now, the YSRC needs to search for a suitable candidate for Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat.

Sitting P Gannavaram MLA Kondeti Chittibabu has also been denied ticket, and Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Venugopal has been appointed as coordinator of the constituency. Interestingly, Polavaram Assembly ticket has been given to sitting MLA T Balaraju’s wife T Rajyalakshmi.

“As I am a troubleshooter, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked me to contest from Rajamahendravaram rural in the ensuing elections. I will abide by the directive of the YSRC leadership. I will wholeheartedly support Pilli Suryaprakash’s candidature in Ramachandrapuram,” said Chelluboina.

Exuding confidence of his victory from Rajamahendravaram urban, Bharatram said, “I will present the Assembly seat as a gift to Jagan.” On the other hand, the YSRC cadre has welcomed the replacement of sitting MLAs of Prathipadu, Pithapuaram, Jaggampeta, Ramachandapuram and P Gannavaram, stating that it will help enhance the winning prospects of the party in 2024.

