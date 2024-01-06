Home States Andhra Pradesh

Save Andhra Pradesh from ‘psycho rule’: TDP chief Naidu to people

Regretting that there is no democracy in the State, he called upon the people to strive to revive the past glory of the Telugu community.

Published: 06th January 2024 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to come together and join hands to save the State from the ‘psycho rule’ of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing a public meeting to mark the launch of the Raa Kadaliraa programme at Kanigiri in the erstwhile combined Prakasam district on Friday, Naidu said the people had virtually suffered torture during the YSRC government. “Let us take the oath in this New Year to send home this psycho government and welcome better days,” he exhorted.

Recalling how the people moved like a storm and walked along TDP founder NT Rama Rao when he gave ‘Telugu Desam Pilustondi ... Raa Kadaliraa’ call, Naidu said now he is giving the call ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ to save the State from the ‘psycho rule’.

Regretting that there is no democracy in the State, he called upon the people to strive to revive the past glory of the Telugu community. “People of Prakasam district are brave and they never get scared of illegal cases,” he observed.“Did Jagan announce at least one job calendar in these five years, and bring any investments to AP?” he asked.

Referring to the reshuffle of sitting YSRC MLAs, Naidu remarked that Jagan was now offering tickets only to those who criticise the TDP-JSP combine. He promised to develop Prakasam district on all fronts if TDP returns to power. “If you take a single step forward, I will make 100 steps. For upholding the self-respect of the Telugu community, you should all work for the victory of the TDP-JSP combine in the next elections,” Naidu said.

