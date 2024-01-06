Home States Andhra Pradesh

Senior TDP leader Kesineni Srinivas to quit party, blames party chief Chandrababu Naidu

Srinivas, who is known as Kesineni Nani in the Telugu-speaking states, said he will soon travel to Delhi and submit his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Published: 06th January 2024 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas

Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Senior TDP leader and sitting Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas on Saturday said he will resign from the party as well as the Lok Sabha, as N Chandrababu Naidu deems him "unnecessary".

Srinivas, who is known as Kesineni Nani in the Telugu-speaking states, said he will soon travel to Delhi and submit his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"As Chandrababu Naidu deems that the party (TDP) does not need me, I feel it is not correct for me to continue in the party. So, I will go to Delhi soon, meet the Lok Sabha Speaker and tender my resignation," said Srinivas in a post on social media platform X.

ALSO READ | TDP to replace Nani in Lok Sabha seat, asks him to stay away from party affairs

Srinivas also said that he would be resigning from TDP immediately after submitting his resignation from the Lok Sabha membership.

Srinivas (57) was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014, followed by a re-election in 2019.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Kesineni Srinivas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp