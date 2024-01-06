TDP to replace Nani in Lok Sabha seat, asks him to stay away from party affairs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on Friday revealed that the TDP has decided not to give him a ticket for contesting in the 2024 elections.In a post on Facebook, Nani said, “On the directions of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad, NTR district party president Nettam Raghuram and former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao met me on Thursday (January 4) evening and informed me that the party has appointed another person as in-charge for Naidu’s meeting scheduled to be held in Tiruvuru on January 7.”

Nani added he was also informed that the party was going to give Vijayawada Lok Sabha tickets to another candidate. “I assured them that I will follow the directions of the party supremo in letter and spirit,” he said.It may be pointed out that the development comes just a couple of days after the followers of Nani and his younger brother Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) clashed at Tiruvuru during the TDP’s coordination meeting on Tuesday.

On his future course of action, the two-time MP said he would take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time. He added that he would hold discussions with his followers and well-wishers before making a decision.

Further, he reiterated that he will contest from Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time and emerge a winner. “I will contest in the 2024 elections, even if I have to do so independently,” he asserted.

Speaking to reporters, he maintained, “As of now I am with the TDP and he (TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu) is my boss. I will abide by his decision.”Further, Nani quipped, “The boss is always right. Hitler was also right until Germany was completely destroyed.” Stating that he has received several offers from other political parties since 2019, Nani said he stood by the TDP even when Naidu was facing difficult times.

Asked whether the TDP leadership was unhappy over his participation in programmes with the YSRC MLAs, Nani sought to know what was wrong in it. Stating that it was his responsibility to take part in programmes as a public representative, he pointed out, “CMs from the Congress also meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers.” Nani had expressed his dissatisfaction with the party leadership publicly on various occasions.

Meanwhile, Chinni, who was entrusted with the responsibilities of the Tiruvuru public meeting, said his focus is on the successful conduct of the meeting and to see Naidu be elected as the Chief Minister.

