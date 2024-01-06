TTD to send one lakh laddus for Ram Mandir inauguration

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will provide one lakh laddus, each weighing around 25 grams, for distribution among visitors during the inaugural ceremony of Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy announced on Friday.

While participating in the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme in Tirumala, he said the TTD will organise Dharmic Sadas (religious conference) from February 3 to 5 with peethadhipathis from all over the country to propagate Sanatana dharma.

Stating that the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad wing of the TTD will organise the Dharmic Sadas at the Asthana Mandapam, he said officials have been directed to make extensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the three-day programme.

Further, Dharma Reddy instructed the officials to invite pontiffs from across the country and provide them with Srivari darshan, proper accommodation and transport facilities. He noted that suggestions and directives of the religious heads will be crucial in pursuing Sanatana Hindu Dharma Pracharam.

The EO also announced that a grand fete of Sri Goda Kalyanam will be organised on January 15 at Parade Grounds behind the TTD administrative building.He pointed out that the Srivari temple Trust has been providing Srivari Darshan for those who participate in the Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam at Alipiri Sapta Gopradakshina Mandiram on purchase of `300 tickets through special entry.

Elaborating on the upcoming festivals at Tirumala this month, he said Srivari Parveta Utsavam will be held on January 16 on the day of Kanuma, while Sri Ramakrishna Theertha Mukkoti will be observed on January 25. Cautioning devotees against fake websites, Dharma Reddy appealed to people to book tickets for Arjita Sevas, donations, darshan and rooms through ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will provide one lakh laddus, each weighing around 25 grams, for distribution among visitors during the inaugural ceremony of Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy announced on Friday. While participating in the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme in Tirumala, he said the TTD will organise Dharmic Sadas (religious conference) from February 3 to 5 with peethadhipathis from all over the country to propagate Sanatana dharma. Stating that the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad wing of the TTD will organise the Dharmic Sadas at the Asthana Mandapam, he said officials have been directed to make extensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the three-day programme.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further, Dharma Reddy instructed the officials to invite pontiffs from across the country and provide them with Srivari darshan, proper accommodation and transport facilities. He noted that suggestions and directives of the religious heads will be crucial in pursuing Sanatana Hindu Dharma Pracharam. The EO also announced that a grand fete of Sri Goda Kalyanam will be organised on January 15 at Parade Grounds behind the TTD administrative building.He pointed out that the Srivari temple Trust has been providing Srivari Darshan for those who participate in the Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam at Alipiri Sapta Gopradakshina Mandiram on purchase of `300 tickets through special entry. Elaborating on the upcoming festivals at Tirumala this month, he said Srivari Parveta Utsavam will be held on January 16 on the day of Kanuma, while Sri Ramakrishna Theertha Mukkoti will be observed on January 25. Cautioning devotees against fake websites, Dharma Reddy appealed to people to book tickets for Arjita Sevas, donations, darshan and rooms through ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp