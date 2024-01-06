Home States Andhra Pradesh

YS Sharmila meets Congress chief Kharge, Venugopal to seek guidance

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the political situation in the two Telugu States.

Published: 06th January 2024 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila merges her YSRTP in Congress and join the grand old party in presence of Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YS Sharmila, who joined the Congress on Thursday, met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday to invite him to her son’s marriage. During the meeting, both leaders discussed the political situation in the two Telugu States.

Speaking to mediapersons while coming out of Kharge’s residence,  Sharmila said as she joined the Congress yesterday, she met the party president today and told him that she was ready to take up any responsibility given to her. Earlier, she met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Taking to X, Sharmila posted, “Met Shri K C Venugopal ji, General Secretary (Organisation) of the AICC and took his guidance.” In another post, she said, “Happy to call on Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji. Took his guidance on the way forward and how to strengthen the party on different fronts. Excited to come up with what is next and new.”

A delegation of APCC, led by its president Gidugu Rudraraju, working presidents Sunkara Padmasri and Mastanvalli, also called on AICC president Kharge and had a brief discussion with him. Meanwhile, Congress cadre in AP are in an upbeat mood and decided to intensify their fight against BJP and its ‘allies’.

