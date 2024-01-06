Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLC hurt, PA killed in road accident on Kolkata-Chennai National Highway

According to reports reaching here, a tyre of the truck ahead of the MLC’s car suddenly punctured, forcing the lorry driver to slow down.

The severely damaged car of YSRC MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy in a road mishap in Kodavalur mandal in Nellore district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: YSRC MLC (Teachers) Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy suffered severe head injuries while his personal assistant was killed in a road accident that took place on the Kolkata-Chennai National Highway near Regadichelika village in Kodavalur mandal during early hours of Friday.

The injured were rushed to Apollo hospital in Nellore city, where MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy’s personal assistant, Venkateswarlu, was pronounced dead on arrival.The MLC and his driver suffered grievous injuries in the collision and had to be pulled out from the damaged car by passersby who rushed to help.

Noted choreographer Johnny Master witnessed the accident while passing by and was first to reach the spot. He administered first aid to the victims before shifting them to the hospital.

Explaining the condition of the MLC, Medical Superintendent Dr Sreeram Sateesh stated that MLC Reddy suffered head injuries, and initial tests showed his brain and chest were not affected. Doctors assured that the MLC’s life is out of danger.

YSRC Chandrasekhar Reddy

