YSRC MP slams Chandrababu Naidu for deceiving BCs, lauds Jagan’s social initiatives

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Samajika Sadhikara Yatra taken out by the ruling YSRC entered the 40th day on Friday. Public meetings were held at Venkatagiri in Tirupati district and at Razole in Konaseema to highlight the welfare schemes and the social empowerment initiatives the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Addressing a gathering at Razole, Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for not doing justice to BC leaders. “Contrary to the TDP’s claim of being a factory to churn out BC leaders, why did Naidu fail to send a BC leader to the Rajya Sabha? By nature, Naidu tends to deceive, he puts labels on every ticket. In contrast, Jagan has provided true representation to BCs for the political empowerment,” he said.

Exposing Naidu’s betrayal of BC communities during his tenure, BC Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said, “Naidu used to deceive BCs. Could anyone have imagined a BC like me becoming a cabinet minister? It is Jagan, who prioritised BCs in his governance. Jagan has fulfilled all his promises, shaping the YSRC government into one centered on social justice.”

In Venkatagiri, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy threw a challenge to Naidu to prove what he did for the betterment of SCs. “Now, the TDP has started showing an affinity for SCs. In an effort to woo SC voters, the TDP attempts to project Jagan in a poor light. However, do you know that our CM has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the education of SCs, Rs 2,000 crore for health care, Rs 10,000 crore for SC women, and Rs 16,000 crore for the construction of new houses? In total, he has allocated Rs 86,000 crore for the overall development of the SC community. Can Naidu dare to tell how much he spent for the uplift of SCs during his reign?” he questioned.

YSRC Venkatagiri incharge Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy affirmed, “Our CM has translated his words into action, fulfilling all the promises and even exceeding expectations. I am confident that people will once again place their trust in Jagan.”

