38-year-old from AP's Anantapur cares for strays, feeds over 20 animals a day

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : Satiating the hunger of the voiceless with nuzzling noses and wagging tails, Thondamala Jayashankar stepped into the shoes of his mother and made it a habit to feed and nurture forgotten stray animals. Jayashankar hails from Neeruganti street of Old Town in Anantapur district and often known in the town for his charity for animals for the past 23 years. This 38-year-old’s day begins with feeding milk, biscuits and bread to animals on roads.

Eking out a living by running a fast food centre in the evenings, Jayashankar spends nearly Rs 600-Rs 800 from his daily earnings to feed the animals. Usually, Jayashankar along with his mother Nallamma feed animals at Devarakonda twice a week. After the demise of his mother, Jayashnakar has been carrying the legacy and lending a helping hand to the animals everyday without fail.

“With the support of my wife Jyothi and son Gurudevarayulu have been providing food to at least 20 to 30 animals, including dogs, cattle, birds and monkeys, in and around the town daily. As a gesture of support, my relatives and friends contact me when there is left over food at various functions and events, and help me serve food to those innocent souls.

Feeding these animals gives me satisfaction and helps me sleep with a smile on my face. It was never exhausting, sparing five to six hours of time every morning for the welfare of these animals,” Jayashankar said.

Recalling an incident, Jayashankar said, “On August 25, 2019, a monkey was severely injured after it got in contact with live electric wire at Kamalanagar. Unable to see the animal battling for life, I immediately shifted the monkey to a local veterinary hospital, where the staff asked me to take the animal to Gattur in Anantapur for better treatment. The monkey received medical treatment at Puttur and was later released into the forest.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ANANTAPUR : Satiating the hunger of the voiceless with nuzzling noses and wagging tails, Thondamala Jayashankar stepped into the shoes of his mother and made it a habit to feed and nurture forgotten stray animals. Jayashankar hails from Neeruganti street of Old Town in Anantapur district and often known in the town for his charity for animals for the past 23 years. This 38-year-old’s day begins with feeding milk, biscuits and bread to animals on roads. Eking out a living by running a fast food centre in the evenings, Jayashankar spends nearly Rs 600-Rs 800 from his daily earnings to feed the animals. Usually, Jayashankar along with his mother Nallamma feed animals at Devarakonda twice a week. After the demise of his mother, Jayashnakar has been carrying the legacy and lending a helping hand to the animals everyday without fail. “With the support of my wife Jyothi and son Gurudevarayulu have been providing food to at least 20 to 30 animals, including dogs, cattle, birds and monkeys, in and around the town daily. As a gesture of support, my relatives and friends contact me when there is left over food at various functions and events, and help me serve food to those innocent souls.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Feeding these animals gives me satisfaction and helps me sleep with a smile on my face. It was never exhausting, sparing five to six hours of time every morning for the welfare of these animals,” Jayashankar said. Recalling an incident, Jayashankar said, “On August 25, 2019, a monkey was severely injured after it got in contact with live electric wire at Kamalanagar. Unable to see the animal battling for life, I immediately shifted the monkey to a local veterinary hospital, where the staff asked me to take the animal to Gattur in Anantapur for better treatment. The monkey received medical treatment at Puttur and was later released into the forest.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp