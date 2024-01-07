Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Assembly elections: 2nd list raises hopes of YSRC seniors to field heirs

Dharmana brothers and Tammineni ready to vacate seats for their sons 

Published: 07th January 2024

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  The second list of YSRC constituency coordinators/incharges has created a new hope among the senior party leaders in Srikakulam district to introduce their political heirs in the ensuing elections. Especially, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, former minister Dharmana Krishna Das and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram are anxiously waiting for the YSRC leadership’s decision to allot their seats to heirs.

The reason for their renewed hopes is the fact that YSCR chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allotted seats to Chevireddy Mohith Reddy (Chandragiri), Perni Krishnamurthy (Machilipatnam), Pilli Surya Prakash (Ramachandrapuram), and Shaik Noori Fathima (Guntur East) replacing their respective fathers in the second list. 

In 2019, the YSRC won eight out of 10 Assembly seats in the erstwhile undivided Srikakulam district. Now, the YSRC leadership aims to make a clean sweep in the district as part of its ‘Mission 175’. 

Jagan has given priority to Srikakulam district in Uttarandhra by allotting the Assembly Speaker and two minister posts.  

Krishna Das, Prasada Rao and Sitaram have already revealed their intention to vacate Narasannapeta, Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa seats in favour of their respective sons Dharmana Krishna Chaitanya, Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu and Tammineni Chiranjeevi Nag in the ensuing Assembly elections. 

They have planned to retire from active politics if the YSRC leadership allows them to field their heirs in the 2024 elections. However, the YSRC leadership is said to have refused their proposal and also directed them to contest the ensuing elections, citing retaining power in 2024 is crucial for the future of the party. 

Meanwhile, Jagan is said to have agreed to allot the Lok Sabha seat to one of the senior leaders, and an Assembly ticket to his heir. However, the trio are reluctant to contest from Srikakulam Lok Sabha segment. After the release of second list of YSRC constituency incharges, the three senior leaders are hopeful that the party leadership may reconsider its decision and allot their respective seats to their heirs in the next elections. 

Speaking to TNIE, a senior YSRC leader from Srikakulam Assembly segment said, “The heirs of three senior leaders are quite capable of succeeding in direct elections as they are actively taking part in the party outreach programmes in the district. I hope the YSRC leadership will take a right decision on the allotment of party tickets to the heirs of three senior leaders and ensure their political future.”

