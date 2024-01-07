Inscription of Vijayanagar period found
The ASI director also confirmed the period and script as it belongs to the Vizianagara King Deveraya-II period.
Published: 07th January 2024 08:54 AM | Last Updated: 07th January 2024 08:54 AM
ONGOLE: An inscription written in Telugu language, which is said to be belonging to Vijayanagara king Devaraya period, has been found in Nallamala forest at Ponnala Bayalu village of Prakasam district recently.
A historian and Village Revenue Officer (VRO) in Yerragondapalem rediscovered this inscription and referred it to the Mysore ASI Director (Epigraphy) Dr K Muniratnam Reddy for further research.
