Inscription of Vijayanagar period found

The ASI director also confirmed the period and script as it belongs to the Vizianagara King Deveraya-II period.   
 

Published: 07th January 2024 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: An inscription written in Telugu language, which is said to be belonging to Vijayanagara king Devaraya period, has been found in Nallamala forest at Ponnala Bayalu village of Prakasam district recently. 

A historian and Village Revenue Officer (VRO) in Yerragondapalem rediscovered this inscription and referred it to the Mysore ASI Director (Epigraphy) Dr K Muniratnam Reddy for further research.

