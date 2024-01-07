Kesineni Nani to submit resignation to MP post soon and later leave TDP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Disgruntled with the directive of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu not to interfere in the party affairs, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has felt that it is not fair on his part to continue in the party henceforth.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, Nani mentioned that he will soon call on the Lok Sabha Speaker to tender his resignation to the MP post and quit the TDP once his resignation is accepted.

Nani is said to have been upset with the decision of the party to replace him with his younger brother Sivanath (Chinni) in Vijayawada Lok Sabha segment. The TDP has appointed Chinni as the in-charge of Vijayawada parliamentary segment and he is overseeing the arrangements for the public meeting to be addressed by Naidu at Tiruvuru on Sunday as part of the ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ programme.

Followers of both Nani and Chinni were involved in a clash during the coordination committee meeting held in Tiruvuru on January 3.

This attracted the attention of the TDP high command and a message has been sent to Nani to desist from involving in the party affairs.

Nani revealed on social media that he was directed by Naidu not to be involved in the party affairs. He said three senior leaders from the TDP called on him and informed that the party had appointed another person as in-charge for the public meeting and Naidu has also decided to provide an opportunity to someone else from Vijayawada segment in the next elections.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said being the party supremo Naidu will have some compulsions and he will not find fault with him. “However, I will have to respect the views of my supporters and take the future course of action after discussing with them,” he maintained. This has triggered speculation on what will be the next move of Nani.

Meanwhile, TDP Rajya Sabha Member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar met Nani and he is learnt to have urged him to continue in the party. However, Nani said it was a courtesy call.

