Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mizoram Guv urges youth to protect Telugu language

He further opined that Telugu poetry can serve as a powerful catalyst that could hasten social transformation.

Published: 07th January 2024 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Mizoram Governor K Haribabu being felicitated in Rajahmundry I Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Calling upon the youth to strive hard to protect Telugu language, Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu said, “Respecting and recognising our mother tongue is vital for the survival of our civilization.” Speaking during the ongoing Telugu World Conference at Godavari Institute of Technology and Engineering on Saturday, he said, “We need poets, writers, artists and singers as much as we need doctors, engineers and scientists.” 

He further opined that Telugu poetry can serve as a powerful catalyst that could hasten social transformation. Hailing Vemana, Sumati, and Krishna Satakam which served as a powerful tool to hasten social transformation in the region, he urged Telugu people to respect and recognise the language.

Gujarat High Court Judge Justice CH Manavendrarai, former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, BJP senior leader Somu Veerraju, Andhra Sarswatha Parishad chairperson Gazhal Srinivas and organiser Dr Chaitanya Raju were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp