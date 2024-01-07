Mizoram Guv urges youth to protect Telugu language

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Calling upon the youth to strive hard to protect Telugu language, Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu said, “Respecting and recognising our mother tongue is vital for the survival of our civilization.” Speaking during the ongoing Telugu World Conference at Godavari Institute of Technology and Engineering on Saturday, he said, “We need poets, writers, artists and singers as much as we need doctors, engineers and scientists.”

He further opined that Telugu poetry can serve as a powerful catalyst that could hasten social transformation. Hailing Vemana, Sumati, and Krishna Satakam which served as a powerful tool to hasten social transformation in the region, he urged Telugu people to respect and recognise the language.

Gujarat High Court Judge Justice CH Manavendrarai, former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, BJP senior leader Somu Veerraju, Andhra Sarswatha Parishad chairperson Gazhal Srinivas and organiser Dr Chaitanya Raju were present.

