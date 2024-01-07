Narasaraopet MP refuses to contest from Guntur seat

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The YSRC’s exercise of reshuffling sitting MLAs and constituency incharges for the ensuing elections has ruffled the feathers of several leaders and the latest to join the list is Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

When he was asked to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, he refused and made it clear that he would contest from Narasaraopet only as he strove for its development in the last five years as an MP.

“I was asked by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to contest from Guntur. I told him my wish to contest from Narasaraopet only,” he said. Denying the speculation that he would contest for Assembly elections, the MP made it clear that would not contest from any constituency other than Narasaraopet.

The vice-chairman of Vignan University won with a margin of 1.53 lakh votes from Narasaraopet. He played a crucial role in securing permissions for various projects in Palnadu. Meanwhile, former MP Modugula Venugopal Reddy was reportedly asked to meet the Chief Minister to discuss the issue of YSRC candidate.

“The YSRC is expected to offer Narasaraopet or Guntur Lok Sabha seat to Modugula. However, Jagan is keen on fielding a BC candidate from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha seat,” observed a political analyst.

