Ram Lalla’s Mahayantram made in Chirala

GUNTUR: The Mahayantram prepared at Chirala in Bapatla district is set to grace Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla.

Founder of Sri Hanumad Adhyatmika Kendram, Brahmasri Dr Annadanam Chidambara Sastry was given the opportunity to prepare the Mahayantram which will be fixed below Lord Ram’s idol in the temple.

The journey of preparing the Mahayantram began way before the construction of the temple. After the Supreme court was moved in 2010 to resolve the Ayodhya land dispute, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust requested Chidambara Sastry to make a Mahayantram as a good omen so that the judgment comes in their favour.

Yantram prepared in birthplace of Lord Hanuman: Chidambara Sastry

Chidambara Sastry hands over Mahayantram

to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir authorities I Express

The samprokshana of the yantram was performed in Vijayawada in 2014. Goldsmiths from Tenali created the 11x11 inch copper plate. Ramamantram, dhatuvus which are considered elements of life, and other vedic shlokas are printed on the yantram in Sanskrit to make it much more effective.

Sastry explained, “Yantram is the main essence of any temple which gives that divine power to the idol of the Lord. The power of the Lord and the temple depends on the power of the yantram.”

Sastry has taken up Hanuma deeksha for the past nine years and has conducted several rituals and special pujas to the yantram every day. “It takes great determination and devotion to perform all rituals as per sanatana dharma. Over 6.5 crore mantra japam was performed for nine years, considered a great holy power, and instilled into this Mahayantram,” he explained.

A scholar of devotional literature, Chidambara Sastry, popularly known as Hanuman Upasak, has also been credited with identifying that the Anjanadri Hill, one of the seven hills in Tirumala, is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

“It was only fair that this Mahayantram was prepared in Hanuman’s birth place (Andhra Pradesh) for the Ram Mandir. I strongly believe that Lord Hanuman gave me the strength and will power to take up this divine work and be able to complete it,” he added.

Chidambara Sastry handed over the Mahayantram to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust president Champath Rai on October 13. Various nivedanams, including Ksheera Tarpanams and homams, will be performed for the Mahayantram over the next few days, before the consecration ceremony.

Chidambara Sastry has also been given the responsibility to prepare three more Mahayantras, each for the idols of Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Goddess Sita for the Ayodhya temple.

