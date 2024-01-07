Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ram Lalla’s Mahayantram made in Chirala

Sri Hanumad Adhyatmika Kendram, Brahmasri Dr Annadanam Chidambara Sastry was given the opportunity to prepare the Mahayantram which will be fixed below Lord Ram’s idol in the temple.

Published: 07th January 2024 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Mahayantram prepared at Chirala in Bapatla district is set to grace Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla.

Founder of Sri Hanumad Adhyatmika Kendram, Brahmasri Dr Annadanam Chidambara Sastry was given the opportunity to prepare the Mahayantram which will be fixed below Lord Ram’s idol in the temple.

The journey of preparing the Mahayantram began way before the construction of the temple. After the Supreme court was moved in 2010 to resolve the Ayodhya land dispute, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust requested Chidambara Sastry to make a Mahayantram as a good omen so that the judgment comes in their favour. 

Yantram prepared in birthplace of Lord Hanuman: Chidambara Sastry

Chidambara Sastry hands over Mahayantram
to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir authorities I Express

The samprokshana of the yantram was performed in Vijayawada in 2014. Goldsmiths from Tenali created the 11x11 inch copper plate. Ramamantram, dhatuvus which are considered elements of life, and other vedic shlokas are printed on the yantram in Sanskrit to make it much more effective.

Sastry explained, “Yantram is the main essence of any temple which gives that divine power to the idol of the Lord. The power of the Lord and the temple depends on the power of the yantram.”

Sastry has taken up Hanuma deeksha for the past nine years and has conducted several rituals and special pujas to the yantram every day. “It takes great determination and devotion to perform all rituals as per sanatana dharma. Over 6.5 crore mantra japam was performed for nine years, considered a great holy power, and instilled into this Mahayantram,” he explained. 

A scholar of devotional literature, Chidambara Sastry, popularly known as Hanuman Upasak, has also been credited with identifying that the Anjanadri Hill, one of the seven hills in Tirumala, is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

“It was only fair that this Mahayantram was prepared in Hanuman’s birth place (Andhra Pradesh) for the Ram Mandir. I strongly believe that Lord Hanuman gave me the strength and will power to take up this divine work and be able to complete it,” he added.

Chidambara Sastry handed over the Mahayantram to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust president Champath Rai on October 13. Various nivedanams, including Ksheera Tarpanams and homams, will be performed for the Mahayantram over the next few days, before the consecration ceremony.

Chidambara Sastry has also been given the responsibility to prepare three more Mahayantras, each for the idols of Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Goddess Sita for the Ayodhya temple.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahayantram Ram Lalla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp