Sajjala sees conspiracy behind Sharmila joining Cong

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said there is a deep conspiracy behind YS Sharmila joining the Congress. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said, “It is an open secret that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is behind Sharmila’s entry into the grand old party. We have all seen TDP’s criticism of Sharmila’s husband Brother Anil Kumar and today the very person is seen getting photographed with TDP leaders. It shows the conspiracy of TDP.”

He mentioned Sharimla using CM Ramesh’s flight and her husband having a ‘courtesy meeting’ with TDP leader BTech Ravi at the airport to substantiate his claim.

He recalled that it was the Congress which fielded YS Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, against YS Vijayamma in the initial years of the YSRC to contest from Pulivendula.

“Since the beginning, the Congress and the TDP are working hand in hand, with the Congress being behind the scene. They were behind the false cases foisted against Jagan long ago,” he said.

Observing that there is nothing to talk about the Congress in the State, which has less vote share than NOTA, Sajjala said Sharmila is yet to announce that she is working for Andhra Pradesh.

Sharmila started her political journey by founding her own party in Telangana. Now, she merged her party with the congress, and said she would work anywhere from Andhra to Andaman. If she comes to Andhra, it will be as a Congress leader,” he said.

