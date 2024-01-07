Talks between AP govt & sanitation workers fail

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet again the talks held between the Group of Ministers and leaders of the Municipal Employees association remained inconclusive as a clarity was not emerged on some of the demands of the employees. Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Adimulapu Suresh and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held discussions with the representatives of Municipal employees at the Secretariat on Saturday.

That talks were held on the issues related to enhancing payment monthly wages to all kinds of workers related to the sanitation wing, underground workers and drivers, and other issues.

Stating that the government had approved several demands, Botcha said a notification will be issued as soon as the employees withdraw the strike and join the duties.

The health allowance of Rs 6,000 will be paid along with the salary and the compensation for the cases of accidental deaths increased to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5 lakh, he added.

However, the municipal employees leaders said that the talks failed and the strike will be continued as the government did not approve their demand of enhancing the wage to Rs 24,000.

