Andhra Pradesh: Anganwadi staff plan Jail Bharo on Jan 9

Speaking at a protest camp of Anganwadi staff on Sunday, CPM PB member Raghavulu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying the workers and helpers after benefiting from their votes.

CPI(M) PB member BV Raghavulu speaking at an Anganwadi workers protest camp.(Screengrab | CPIM AP Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Over one lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers are determined to oust the YSRC government through a relentless fight if the GO bringing Anganwadi staff under the ambit of AP Essential Services and Maintenance Act is not withdrawn, said CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu.

As a measure to intensify their agitation, the Anganwadi staff have decided to stage ‘Jail Bharo’ protest on January 9. They threatened to give a call for State bandh after Sankranti if their genuine demands are not met. The strike of Anganwadi staff entered the 27th day on Sunday.

AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union State general secretary K Subbaravamma denounced the government’s pressure on the workers and helpers to join the duties. She asserted that the strike would continue till all their genuine demands are conceded.

