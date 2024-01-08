Govt spent Rs 1.7L crore on medical infra: AP Health Minister Rajini

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought revolutionary changes in the health and medical sector, said Health Minister Vidadala Rajini at Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Interaction Meet, 2024 held at Guntur Medical College on Sunday.

She said the State government has spent over Rs 17 lakh crore for the development of primary health centres and teaching hospitals with an initiative to provide quality medical services to the poor. Over 17 medical colleges are being set up with Rs 8,500 crore, of which five have been opened and others will be inaugurated soon, she added.

She stated that as many as 2,513 Aarogyasri-impanelled hospitals are present in the State, and free treatment for over 3,257 ailments is being provided through Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme. She suggested the doctors to play a vital role in building a healthy society.

She hailed the doctors’ services during the Covid-19 pandemic and pointed out how the YSRC government has implemented UGC pay scale for doctors and recruited staff to provide better medical services at government health centres and hospitals. Dr S Venkateswarulu, Director of Secondary Health Services, Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar, and others were present.

