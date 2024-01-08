JSP leader attacked by corporator’s husband

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena party leaders of Vijayawada West constituency lodged a complaint with Kothapet police on Sunday, alleging that Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC) 47th division corporator Godavari Ganga Bhavani and her husband Godavari Babu along with others allegedly attacked JSP leader Siva Sankar.

Siva Sankar posted a video of Babu on various social media platforms, where he was seen participating in a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) meeting in Thiruvuru and stealing purses from the public.According to the complaint, when Babu saw the viral video, he confronted Siva Shankar which turned into an argument between the two. In a fit of rage, Babu allegedly attacked Shankar.

Pothina Venkata Mahesh, Jena Sena constituency in-charge, along with other party leaders and followers, reached the police station and demanded stringent action against the corporator and her husband.Based on the complaint, Kothapet police started an investigation into the matter.In an earlier incident, Godavari Babu was handed over to Krishna Lanka police over alleged pick pocketing.

