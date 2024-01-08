Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu never sincere about welfare & empowerment of BCs: AP Minister Merugu Nagarjuna

Highlighting the social empowerment initiatives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC leaders lambasted the TDP-JSP combine.

Published: 08th January 2024 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 09:44 AM

A huge number of people participated in the YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Uravakonda in Anantapur district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra evoked a huge response in Rajanagaram of East Godavari and Uravakonda of Anantapur districts on Sunday. Highlighting the social empowerment initiatives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC leaders lambasted the TDP-JSP combine.

Addressing a huge gathering in Rajanagaram, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna went hammer and tongs against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and recalled ‘Who wants to be born as Dalit’ comment of the former Chief Minister.

“Naidu is never sincere about the welfare of BCs and SCs. In contrast, Jagan owns them as his own. This is the stark difference between the two leaders,” he observed. Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh took the opportunity to lash out at the Congress, which is now focusing on AP. “A conspiracy is being hatched against people’s leader Jagan and there is a need to combat it effectively,” he said.

MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said people are well aware of the fact that who fulfilled the election promises made, and who threw them into a dustbin. “Social justice is only possible with Jagan at the helm of affairs,” he said.

MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Jakkampudi Raja, actor Ali and others also spoke. In Uravakonda, former minister M Sankaranarayana listed out the benefits each and every section has received during the last five years of the YSRC regime. He asserted that social equality, social justice and social empowerment are only possible with Jagan.

