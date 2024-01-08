Time has come for BCs to prove mettle, says BJP OBC Morcha leader Laxman

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said time has come for BCs to prove their mettle. Speaking at BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha organised by the BJP here on Sunday, he said 70% of people of North Coastal Andhra belong to Backward Classes. “The BJP will support BCs to achieve their rights and objectives. In the ensuing elections, the BC empowerment is the main agenda of the party,” he said.

Laxman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to the most backward class community, has become the most popular leader across the globe because of his good governance. The Modi government has credited Rs 20 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of the poor people under various welfare schemes without the involvement of middlemen in the last 10 years. It is for the first time that 70% of the Cabinet ministers in the Modi government belong to Backward Classes, weaker sections, Dalits and minorities, he highlighted.

Observing that BCs are being oppressed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Laxman said the governments which came to power with the votes of BCs, are now ignoring them. The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has given its nod for inclusion of five communities from North Coastal Andhra in the OBC list of the Centre.The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has set up 56 corporations for backward communities without providing them any power and funds to function, he pointed out.

State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari said the Modi government had provided constitutional status to the BC Commission. “The commission is now empowered to address all the grievances of BCs. The BJP government is striving to ensure justice to BCs,” she asserted.BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar said BCs were in a pathetic condition in the State as the YSRC government, which came to power with their support, had totally ignored their welfare. “Now, the YSRC has taken out Samajika Sadhikara Yatra to reach out to BCs. It is only an election gimmick,” he observed.

