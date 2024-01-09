Andhra Pradesh: ECI team arrives to review poll preparedness

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid allegations of large scale irregularities in revision of electoral rolls and enrolment of bogus votes by both the ruling and opposition parties, a top team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) has arrived in the State to take stock of the situation.

The team comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and Election Commissioners reached Vijayawada on Monday night.

During its three-day visit, the ECI team will also review the poll preparedness of the State Election Commission in view of the upcoming elections to the State Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

According to officials, the ECI team will hold discussions with the political parties, enforcement agencies and other stakeholders. On Tuesday, the ECI team will meet the representatives of national and State recognised political parties.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will meet the team and complain about the irregularities in the electoral rolls.

After meeting the ECI team, Naidu will go to Allagadda in the erstwhile undivided Kurnool district and address a public meeting as part of his ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ programme.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is likely to meet the ECI team to lodge a complaint about ‘irregularities’ in the revision of voters’ list. The ECI team will also go through the complaints made by the political parties on anomalies in the electoral rolls.

The ECI team will hold a review meeting with State CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena with regard to alleged errors and irregularities in the voters’ list. The team will also hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police on the poll preparedness.

Meanwhile, Meena will make a presentation on the poll preparedness of the State to the ECI team. Before winding up its visit, the CEC and Election Commissioners will address the media on Wednesday.

While the TDP alleged that the YSRC was resorting to large scale irregularities by enrolling fake votes and removing the votes of its sympathisers, the YSRC complained that the TDP was enrolling voters from AP, but settled in Telangana, and who cast their votes in the recently held Assembly polls in the neighbouring State.

