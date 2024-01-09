Andhra Pradesh: Officials make proposal to lay road to Chittampadu tribal village 

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Responding to a report published by TNIE on Saturday, highlighting the plight of the residents of Chittampadu village for emergency medical help due to the lack of a road, the District Panchayat Raj department will send a proposal to the Central government in a couple of days, for the construction of a road for the hilltop village.

In a press statement released here on Monday, Panchayat Raj Superintending Engineer (SE) GSR Gupta informed that as per District Collector S Nagalakshmi’s directions, a proposal for the construction of the road from Visakhapatnam-Araku Road to Gunapadu via Chittampadu in a stretch of 10.2 km with an estimated cost of Rs 10.4 crore will be sent to the Central government to get sanctions under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

“Since the population of the Chittampadu village is less than 100 people, a road cannot be laid by the district authorities under PM Gram Sadak Yojana. Hence a proposal will be sent to the Central government under PM-JANMAN, which was launched to enhance the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG),” he said.

The PM-JANMAN aimed to provide essential amenities such as secure housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, improved access to education, health, nutrition, and sustainable livelihood opportunities to PVTGs households and habitats, he explained.

It may be recalled that on Friday, seriously ill Madala Gangamma (24) and her three-month-old son, were carried on a makeshift stretcher (Doli) for 7 km to Mettapalem Junction as there was no road facility to Chittampadu village.

Later they were shifted to Srungavarapukota government hospital and subsequently, the boy was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for better treatment. However, the boy died while undergoing treatment at the Pediatric ICU on Sunday early hours.

