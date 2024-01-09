Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Officials make proposal to lay road to Chittampadu tribal village 

District Panchayat Raj department will send a proposal to the Central government in a couple of days, for the construction of a road for the hilltop village. 

Published: 09th January 2024 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

(File photo) Villagers of Chittampadu carrying a sick woman and her son in a makeshift stretcher to hospital due to lack of proper road connectivity | Express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Responding to a report published by TNIE on Saturday, highlighting the plight of the residents of Chittampadu village for emergency medical help due to the lack of a road, the District Panchayat Raj department will send a proposal to the Central government in a couple of days, for the construction of a road for the hilltop village. 

In a press statement released here on Monday, Panchayat Raj Superintending Engineer (SE) GSR Gupta informed that as per District Collector S Nagalakshmi’s directions, a proposal for the construction of the road from Visakhapatnam-Araku Road to Gunapadu via Chittampadu in a stretch of 10.2 km with an estimated cost of Rs 10.4 crore will be sent to the Central government to get sanctions under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). 

“Since the population of the Chittampadu village is less than 100 people, a road cannot be laid by the district authorities under PM Gram Sadak Yojana. Hence a proposal will be sent to the Central government under PM-JANMAN, which was launched to enhance the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG),” he said.

The PM-JANMAN aimed to provide essential amenities such as secure housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, improved access to education, health, nutrition, and sustainable livelihood opportunities to PVTGs households and habitats, he explained.

It may be recalled that on Friday, seriously ill Madala Gangamma (24) and her three-month-old son, were carried on a makeshift stretcher (Doli) for 7 km to Mettapalem Junction as there was no road facility to Chittampadu village. 

Later they were shifted to Srungavarapukota government hospital and subsequently, the boy was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for better treatment. However, the boy died while undergoing treatment at the Pediatric ICU on Sunday early hours.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp