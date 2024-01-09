Sajjala ‘rules out’ Anganwadis’ wage hike 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that the State government could not hike the salaries of Anganwadi workers and helpers at the present juncture, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday urged the staff to call off their strike.

Sajjala said the government held talks with the Anganwadi unions several times and at a various levels and tried to resolve the issues raised by them. “There is a political agenda behind the ongoing strike. We have gone through some of the audio messages in their WhatsApp groups and found that some people are instigating them. We urge the Anganwadi staff not to fall prey to politics,’’ he said, and asked the agitating staff not to cause inconvenience to pregnant woman and small children.

Some leaders were instigating the workers stating that they would bring down the government and would not even hesitate to go to jail to exert pressure. The government had responded positively to all the demands of the Anganwadi staff except for enhancing their salaries, he mentioned.

Sajjala added that if the workers unions do not budge, they will have to look for alternatives. He, however, said they do not want to go harsh on the Anganwadi staff.

Sajjala said they invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act as the ongoing strike was causing severe inconvenience to the poor woman and children. “We appeal to the Anganwadi staff and the striking municipal workers to join duties. If the Anganwadi staff continue their strike, we will serve notices and take a decision on future action,’’ he said. He, however, made it clear that they have no intention to invoke the ESMA against the striking municipal workers.

“Soon after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM, we had increased the salaries of Anganwadi staff and their salaries have been hiked more than that of their counterparts in Telangana. Now, the Telangana government has enhanced the salaries of Anganwadi staff and we will increase the salaries in near future,’’ he added.

