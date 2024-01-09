YSRC steps up efforts to pacify ‘disgruntled’ leaders before 3rd list

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the dissidence among the party MLAs and leaders over appointment of new coordinators or incharges to Assembly constituencies refuses to die down, the YSRC leadership is said to be making all-out efforts to pacify those who have been either shifted to other segments or dropped.

While a couple of MLAs have been inaccessible to the leadership, the YSRC is on the job of reining them and keeping its flock together. With the reports of change in incharge in Penamaluru, sitting YSRC MLA Kolusu Pardhasaradhy has reportedly distanced himself from the party and leaders for the past two days, sources said.

Though the MLA was asked to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he did not budge. Sources said Pamarru MLA K Anil Kumar had met the sulking leader and took him to the CM’s camp office. There were earlier reports that Pardhasaradhy might shift to the TDP and he was in touch with the Opposition party leaders.

Speaking to reporters at the camp office, former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) refuted the reports that the Penamaluru MLA would join the TDP.

Similarly, Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshana Nidhi was also given indications that he might have been dropped in the third list and he reportedly expressed his displeasure over the party’s decision.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao is said to have taken the issue of alleged non-cooperation of Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu’s followers to the notice of the party leadership. It may be recalled that Vellampalli has replaced Malladi in Vijayawada Central segment.

Though the two leaders have a good rapport, Malladi’s followers are said to be piqued over the denial of ticket to their leader for the Central seat where there is sizeable Brahmin population. Vellampalli reportedly sought that he should be given a chance the contest from Vijayawada West again.

When asked as to when the third list will be out, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said they are chalking out the perfect team. Commenting on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks on reshuffle of incharges, Sajjala questioned back as to why his own party leaders like KS Jawahar were shifted from one segment to another earlier.

“The TDP does not have leaders to contest all the 175 Assembly seats and it is yet to come to a conclusion on how many seats it will allocate to the Jana Sena Party as part of the alliance. It is sure of its defeat and is preparing the ground by making false allegations with regard to voters’ list,’’ he alleged.

