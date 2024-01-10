Home States Andhra Pradesh

Accord SC status to Dalit Christians, AP Minister urges Balakrishnan panel

Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna urged the KG Balakrishnan Commission to recommend for their inclusion in SC list.

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that Dalit Christians should continue to be treated as SCs, Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna urged the KG Balakrishnan Commission to recommend for their inclusion in SC list. Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said the commission was impressed by the initiatives taken by the State government for the welfare of SCs. The commission took up hearing on the issue of Dalit Christians in the State on Tuesday. “I have met the commission members and urged them to continue SC status of the Dalit Christians,” he said.

He asserted that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is committed to the welfare of SCs in the State. In the last five years, the government has provided Rs 57,828 crore to 1,23,11,910  beneficiaries through Navaratnalu and other welfare schemes. Under the SC Sub Plan, another Rs 62,270 crore was spent on their welfare, he highlighted.

On the occasion, he reminded that previously the Centre itself had announced that Andhra Pradesh stood first in the country in extension of welfare schemes under the sub-plan, issuance of post matric scholarships to SC students and extension of financial aid to SC women SHGs.

“There are 59 castes in the State listed under SC category. To avoid discrimination, several people belonging to SCs have converted to Christianity, but there has been no big change in their living standards. For this one reason alone, they should be continued as SCs,” he opined. A resolution was passed in the State Assembly on March 24, 2023 urging the Centre to continue SC status to Dalit Christians

