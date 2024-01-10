Andhra Pradesh BJP complains to CEC about fake voter cards

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari on Tuesday said a three-member delegation of the party met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and complained to him about YSRC’s fake Elector’s Photo Identity Cards (EPICs).

Speaking to mediapersons at Araku after the end of her two-day visit to Agency areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, she said the Election Commission promised to initiate action on the BJP’s complaint on fake voter Id cards.

She alleged that the YSRC was morphing the photos on voter cards so as to indulge in large scale bogus voting in the ensuing elections. In Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency alone thousands of votes went missing, she cited.

She said during her visit to Agency villages she found that houses were not constructed for tribals though funds were sanctioned by the Centre. Even funds allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission were not utilised.

The health care facilities were highly inadequate and roads were in a bad shape, she said.Addressing BJP activists from Araku, Purandeswari urged them to strive to strengthen the party in the district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari on Tuesday said a three-member delegation of the party met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and complained to him about YSRC’s fake Elector’s Photo Identity Cards (EPICs). Speaking to mediapersons at Araku after the end of her two-day visit to Agency areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, she said the Election Commission promised to initiate action on the BJP’s complaint on fake voter Id cards. She alleged that the YSRC was morphing the photos on voter cards so as to indulge in large scale bogus voting in the ensuing elections. In Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency alone thousands of votes went missing, she cited.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She said during her visit to Agency villages she found that houses were not constructed for tribals though funds were sanctioned by the Centre. Even funds allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission were not utilised. The health care facilities were highly inadequate and roads were in a bad shape, she said.Addressing BJP activists from Araku, Purandeswari urged them to strive to strengthen the party in the district. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp