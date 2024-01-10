Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP complains to CEC about fake voter cards

State BJP president alleged that the YSRC was morphing the photos on voter cards so as to indulge in large scale bogus voting in the ensuing elections.

Published: 10th January 2024 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president Daggubati Purandareswari speaking at party workers meeting at Gannela in Araku mandal in ASR district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari on Tuesday said a three-member delegation of the party met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and complained to him about YSRC’s fake Elector’s Photo Identity Cards (EPICs).

Speaking to mediapersons at Araku after the end of her two-day visit to Agency areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, she said the Election Commission promised to initiate action on the BJP’s complaint on fake voter Id cards.

She alleged that the YSRC was morphing the photos on voter cards so as to indulge in large scale bogus voting in the ensuing elections. In Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency alone thousands of votes went missing, she cited.

She said during her visit to Agency villages she found that houses were not constructed for tribals though funds were sanctioned by the Centre. Even funds allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission were not utilised.

The health care facilities were highly inadequate and roads were in a bad shape, she said.Addressing BJP activists from Araku, Purandeswari urged them to strive to strengthen the party in the district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections Daggubati Purandeswari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp