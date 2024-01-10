Andhra Pradesh HC hears anticipatory bail petition of Additional DGP in cheating case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the plea for anticipatory bail by Additional DGP (Road Safety) Kripanand Tripathi Ujela in a cheating case registered against him by Mangalagiri police, to Wednesday.

When the anticipatory bail petition of the senior IPS officer came up for hearing before Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao, petitioner’s counsel B Adinarayana Rao and J Sharathchandra argued that there is no evidence that the petitioner had received the amount that was allegedly collected from the ‘victims’ of the case registered against him. He is mentioned as A8 in the case pertaining to cheating people in the name of home guard posts and issuing fake appointment letters.

They said there is no meaning in police registering a case against the petitioner, when the police themselves are stating that petitioner’s signature was forged. Further they said there is no relation between the woman, who is the main accused in the case, and the petitioner. Only they live in the same apartment and nothing more.

Further, the counsel argued that the case against the petitioner, who is in service for the past 25 years and there is no chance of leaving the country, seems to be a conspiracy by his fellow officers to hinder his promotion as DGP. Mentioning that he might be arrested in the case, the counsel urged the court to issue anticipatory bail to the Additional DGP.

Mangalagiri police had registered a case against Tripathi and others based on a complaint by Talari Manoj Kumar of Kadapa district that the accused had taken Rs 4 lakh with the promise of offering him a home guard job. The case was adjourned to Wednesday to hear the arguments of Public Prosecutor appearing for the police department.

