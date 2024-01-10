Appeasement continues in YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC leadership has continued its efforts to pacify the leaders, who have been denied tickets to contest the ensuing Assembly elections. It is said that the YSRC leaders have closeted with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and others and urged them to cooperate with the leaders who have been given ticket to contest the seats being represented by them now. Vishnu has been replaced by former minister and Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao.

Vellampalli, according to sources, has complained to the YSRC leadership that the followers of Vishnu are not inclined to work for him and it will be difficult for him to win the Assembly seat without their cooperation. Vishnu belongs to the Brahmin community, which has a sizeable presence in the constituency.

YSRC regional coordinators Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Marri Rajasekhar reportedly held talks with Vishnu on Monday, but the sitting MLA did not budge. On Tuesday, they met Vishnu again and later he was taken to the Chief Minister’s camp office for holding talks with the party top leadership.

Meanwhile, Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Pardhasaradhy, who was reportedly asked to contest Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat, has not shown any signs of toeing the party line. The YSRC leaders have made all-out efforts to pacify Pardhasaradhy, but he may shift loyalties to TDP, it is learnt.On the other hand, followers of Alur MLA Gummanur Jayaram staged protests demanding that he be allowed to contest from the same seat in the ensuing elections. It is speculated that Jayaram will be replaced and asked to contest the Lok Sabha election.

