Naidu flags volunteers’ role in election duties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling YSRC of blatantly misusing power against the spirit of democracy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his alliance partner and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to appoint officers for election duties based on best practices at the All-India level, rather than through a selection process.

In a 10-page memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Naidu said the YSRC government’s attempts to conduct elections by utilising the services of the Secretariat staff and volunteers have raised concerns about the democratic process.

Naidu claimed that the State government has filed numerous cases against leaders and activists of other political parties to disrupt their activities during the elections. Taking exception to the government engaging 2,600 Mahila police officers as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in 83 constituencies, he said he appealed to the CEC not to allow staff of secretariats, including Mahila police and volunteers, in the poll duties.

The TDP chief highlighted the role of teachers as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for smooth and error-free operations and questioned the credibility of Mahila police for such roles.Accusing the ruling party of indulging in the manipulation of voters and registration of bogus votes, Naidu said, “The YSRC is aware of the fact that it cannot win elections given public resistance. Hence, it has resorted to every trick in the book to undermine the tenets of democracy.”

He pointed out that complaints regarding 1.15 lakh bogus votes in Chandragiri constituency were submitted, of which 33,000 were accepted.He also noted that the poll panel should delete names from the rolls after verifying whether people who cast their votes in Telangana were attempting to vote in AP as well. “This process should not be influenced by ruling party leaders without adhering to due procedures,” he asserted.

Stating that election day and counting day will be decided in 2-3 days, he underscored the need for the ECI to act firmly and conduct free and fair polls. Pawan Kalyan raised concerns about cases being filed against JSP and TDP, and police transfers being stalled. The TDP chief said the CEC has assured them that measures would be taken to protect democracy.

