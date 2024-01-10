RySS bags two international awards for organic & natural farming initiatives

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Recognising its special contributions to national and international exhibitions, two additional international awards were conferred upon Rythu Samakhara Samstha (RySS) at three-day International Organic Trade Fair on ‘Millets & Organics’ held in Bengaluru from January 5 to 7. RySS bagged the ‘Best State Pavilion’ and ‘Best Stall Award’ in the Other States category.

The organisation has been consistently winning accolades for its presentation of organic agricultural products. It has garnered appreciation from various quarters, and its efforts are receiving special recognition. The recent awards are attributed to the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF), a farmer’s organisation gaining global attention for its natural farming initiatives in the State.

Senior Thematic Lead B Prabhakar received the awards on behalf of RySS from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Sivakumar and Agriculture Minister Cheluvaraya Swamy. The valedictory programme featured the participation of Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, who emphasised the significance of organic farming.

Participation in the international-level exhibition included farmers and officials from 20 states and other countries, who set up 250 stalls.In addition, 43 organic stores and organic companies placed orders for natural agricultural products through RySS at the event.

