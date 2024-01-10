Take stern action in case cock fights are conducted: Andhra Pradesh HC to police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the police department and district administrations to strictly adhere to its directions issued earlier to curb rooster fights during Sankranti and take stern action in case such fights are conducted.

Appearing for the Home Department, Government Pleader Maheswar Reddy submitted to the court that no permissions are being given for organising cockfights and the orders issued by the HC are being strictly implemented. Noting the submission from the government, Justice BS Bhanumathi disposed of the pleas.

G Venkataratnam and two others filed a PIL in the court stating that officials had failed to prevent rooster fights, gambling and sale of liquor in Vadapalle, Madduru, Chandravaram, Thogummi and other villages of Kovuru mandal in East Godavari district.

Y Umashankar Raju also filed a PIL seeking the court intervention to stop rooster fights in Konitivada, Uttarapalem and other villages of Veeravasaram mandal in West Godavari district. In his petition, he said the officials had failed to implement the court orders to prevent rooster fights.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the police department and district administrations to strictly adhere to its directions issued earlier to curb rooster fights during Sankranti and take stern action in case such fights are conducted. Appearing for the Home Department, Government Pleader Maheswar Reddy submitted to the court that no permissions are being given for organising cockfights and the orders issued by the HC are being strictly implemented. Noting the submission from the government, Justice BS Bhanumathi disposed of the pleas. G Venkataratnam and two others filed a PIL in the court stating that officials had failed to prevent rooster fights, gambling and sale of liquor in Vadapalle, Madduru, Chandravaram, Thogummi and other villages of Kovuru mandal in East Godavari district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Y Umashankar Raju also filed a PIL seeking the court intervention to stop rooster fights in Konitivada, Uttarapalem and other villages of Veeravasaram mandal in West Godavari district. In his petition, he said the officials had failed to implement the court orders to prevent rooster fights. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp