TTD seeks help from Wildlife Institute of India

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to seek assistance from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand to develop models for the proposed aerial walkway, underpass, and overpass on the Alipiri trekking path that leads to the Srivari temple in Tirumala. Proposals for these structures were made in a bid to mitigate man-animal conflicts on the pedestrian route.

In August last year, a six-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard while she was trekking to Tirumala along the Alipiri footpath with her parents. Subsequently, the temple Trust launched several initiatives to ensure such an incident does not recur.Besides providing sticks to pilgrims, the TTD, in collaboration with the Forest Department, also trapped over half-a-dozen wild cats in the region and released them into the forest.

During a recent review meeting with officials of the Forest Department, TTD executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy assessed the progress of short-term and long-term safety measures for pilgrims. He maintained that steps are being taken to protect devotees from potential animal attacks and ensured them that they can traverse the footpath to Tirumala without fear.

Pointing out that the State government had established a joint committee, chaired by the Chief Wildlife Warden of Andhra Pradesh, Dharma Reddy said the panel had submitted reports outlining long-term and immediate measures needed to be taken at the pedestrian route.He also instructed the TTD Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) to request assistance from the Wildlife Institute of India for enhancing forest management practices.

