Home States Andhra Pradesh

Welfare schemes alleviated poverty in AP: YSRC MP

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said that for the continued prosperity of the State, everyone should place their trust in Jagan again in the ensuing elections.

Published: 10th January 2024 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Samajika Sadhikara Yatra attracted huge crowds in Guntakal on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Participating in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Guntakal Assembly constituency on Tuesday, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said, “Every household in the State has benefited from the welfare schemes of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, leading to decline in the rate of poverty from 12% to 6%. For the continued prosperity of the State, everyone should place their trust in Jagan again in the ensuing elections.’’

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah said the State government was in the forefront in implementing welfare schemes in the country as it disbursed over Rs 4 lakh crore to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Additionally, the government had implemented development projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in each Assembly constituency, fostering growth, he highlighted.

Guntakal MLA Y Venkatarami Reddy hailed Jagan for his unwavering dedication to empowering BC, SC, ST and minority communities. “Despite facing numerous challenges, the YSRC government has implemented transformative health and agriculture reforms such as Aarogyasri and Rythu Bharosa, benefiting marginalised communities,” he said.

The government has allocated Rs 130 crore for the development of infrastructure in Guntakal. The construction of Dharamavaram Gate - Kasapuram Bridge will be taken up soon to ease traffic congestion in the town, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp