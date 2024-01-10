Welfare schemes alleviated poverty in AP: YSRC MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Participating in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Guntakal Assembly constituency on Tuesday, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said, “Every household in the State has benefited from the welfare schemes of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, leading to decline in the rate of poverty from 12% to 6%. For the continued prosperity of the State, everyone should place their trust in Jagan again in the ensuing elections.’’

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah said the State government was in the forefront in implementing welfare schemes in the country as it disbursed over Rs 4 lakh crore to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Additionally, the government had implemented development projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in each Assembly constituency, fostering growth, he highlighted.

Guntakal MLA Y Venkatarami Reddy hailed Jagan for his unwavering dedication to empowering BC, SC, ST and minority communities. “Despite facing numerous challenges, the YSRC government has implemented transformative health and agriculture reforms such as Aarogyasri and Rythu Bharosa, benefiting marginalised communities,” he said.

The government has allocated Rs 130 crore for the development of infrastructure in Guntakal. The construction of Dharamavaram Gate - Kasapuram Bridge will be taken up soon to ease traffic congestion in the town, he said.

