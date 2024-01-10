YSRC govt proved to be a bane to the poor: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that youth will get jobs only if the party returns to power, besides promising to do justice to Anganwadi staff after forming the new government in the State.Naidu addressed an impressive gathering at Allagadda on Tuesday as part of the Raa Kadaliraa programme.

The TDP chief said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had proved to be a bane to the poor people in the State. “Poverty has worsened and unemployment increased during the YSRC government. Jagan will be remembered in history for harming every region in the State,’’ he observed.

Recalling his contribution to development of Rayalaseema region as a former Chief Minister, Naidu mentioned chain irrigation system with Rs 365 crore, Mega Seed Park with Rs 650 crore and Textile Park in Yemmiganur. However, these projects were ignored by the YSRC government.

“If adequate irrigation water is supplied to Rayalaseema, it will emerge as a hub of horticulture. We had facilitated drip irrigation in 10 lakh acres with provision of 90% subsidy, but during the YSRC government, the acreage of horticulture crops declined to 4 lakh acres,’’ he deplored.

Through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, 120 TMC Godavari water was diverted to Krishna delta and stored in Srisailam project. To bring Godavari water to Nagarjuna Sagar right canal, the tender process began during the TDP regime. If the project was executed, 250 TMC water could have been diverted and stored in Srisailam project,’’ he said, adding that his goal is to give 350 TMC water to Rayalaseema region to eradicate drought.

Naidu also said he envisioned a plan to bring Godavari water to the Nagarjuna Sagar project, build a tunnel in the Nallamala forest and divert water to Banakacherla. “From Banakacherla, water can be supplied to Handri Neeva, Telugu Ganga, SRBC and KC Canal and the project will make the drought-prone Rayalaseema fertile,’’ he explained.

The TDP chief also highlighted his efforts to invite major companies to make Rayalaseema a hub of electronics and automobiles, contrasting it with the failure of Jagan to attract even a single company to the State in the last five years.He exuded confidence that the TDP-JSP would win all the seven Assembly seats in the reorganised Nandyal district in the ensuing elections.

