YSRC: TDP resorting to electoral malpractice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a representation to officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI), who are on a two-day visit to the State, a delegation of YSRC leaders, led by party general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy and Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharatram, on Tuesday raised six issues on the alleged irregularities in voter enrollment in the State.

The ECI team, including Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, arrived in Vijayawada on Monday to review poll preparedness in the State ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The officials met representatives of various political parties and received representations from them.

After the meeting, Vijayasai Reddy, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, elaborated on the issues discussed with the poll panel. Accusing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to electoral malpractice, he alleged that the yellow party was profiling of voters by collecting people’s data, including their address, gender, age and caste, the YSRC leader said, “All the collected data is stored in a server in New York.”

“The TDP had resorted to similar malpractice before the 2014 elections in the name of Seva Mitra App. A case was registered against the developers of the app. However, no action has been initiated till date,” he pointed out.

The YSRC also lodged a complaint against Naidu and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for using abusive language against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “We have sought registering of cases against the father-son duo under sections of IPC and CrPC,” he said.

The YSRC also informed the ECI about the Lokesh’s ‘Red Book’ in which he has allegedly listed names of government officials, especially police officers, who allegedly created hurdles and filed cases against him and his party leaders, and how they would be punished, immediately after the TDP returns to power in the State.

On the Jana Sena chief meeting the ECI delegation, he asked, “How can the poll panel allow JSP, which is not a recognised party, to be part of the delegation of TDP leaders?”

He added that they have asked the ECI to clarify as to whether the JSP is in an alliance with the TDP or the BJP. “We also pointed out that the JSP cannot be given a common election symbol (glass) as it is not contesting from all the 175 Assembly segments,” he said.

Demanding action against TDP’s Koneru Suresh for lodging bulk complaints against voter duplication and bogus votes, Vijayasai Reddy said, “He had claimed that there were 10 lakh bogus votes in 175 Assembly constituencies. Subsequently, the State Election Commission asked district collectors to look into the complaints, which later turned out to be false. Hence, we have asked the ECI to take action against Suresh.”

The YSRC also brought to the ECI’s notice the enrolment drive conducted by the TDP to allegedly enrol voters from Telangana for the elections in AP, soon after polls in the neighbouring State concluded.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In a representation to officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI), who are on a two-day visit to the State, a delegation of YSRC leaders, led by party general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy and Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharatram, on Tuesday raised six issues on the alleged irregularities in voter enrollment in the State. The ECI team, including Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, arrived in Vijayawada on Monday to review poll preparedness in the State ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The officials met representatives of various political parties and received representations from them. After the meeting, Vijayasai Reddy, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, elaborated on the issues discussed with the poll panel. Accusing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to electoral malpractice, he alleged that the yellow party was profiling of voters by collecting people’s data, including their address, gender, age and caste, the YSRC leader said, “All the collected data is stored in a server in New York.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The TDP had resorted to similar malpractice before the 2014 elections in the name of Seva Mitra App. A case was registered against the developers of the app. However, no action has been initiated till date,” he pointed out. The YSRC also lodged a complaint against Naidu and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for using abusive language against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “We have sought registering of cases against the father-son duo under sections of IPC and CrPC,” he said. The YSRC also informed the ECI about the Lokesh’s ‘Red Book’ in which he has allegedly listed names of government officials, especially police officers, who allegedly created hurdles and filed cases against him and his party leaders, and how they would be punished, immediately after the TDP returns to power in the State. On the Jana Sena chief meeting the ECI delegation, he asked, “How can the poll panel allow JSP, which is not a recognised party, to be part of the delegation of TDP leaders?” He added that they have asked the ECI to clarify as to whether the JSP is in an alliance with the TDP or the BJP. “We also pointed out that the JSP cannot be given a common election symbol (glass) as it is not contesting from all the 175 Assembly segments,” he said. Demanding action against TDP’s Koneru Suresh for lodging bulk complaints against voter duplication and bogus votes, Vijayasai Reddy said, “He had claimed that there were 10 lakh bogus votes in 175 Assembly constituencies. Subsequently, the State Election Commission asked district collectors to look into the complaints, which later turned out to be false. Hence, we have asked the ECI to take action against Suresh.” The YSRC also brought to the ECI’s notice the enrolment drive conducted by the TDP to allegedly enrol voters from Telangana for the elections in AP, soon after polls in the neighbouring State concluded. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp